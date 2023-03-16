Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation, Jamerson Strategic Consulting present new born kits to mothers at three hospitals in Kumasi

The Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation in collaboration with Jamerson Strategic Consulting, USA, has presented new born kits to mothers on admission at some hospitals in the Ashanti Region.

Over 60 mothers who benefitted from the donation were drawn three hospitals including Old Tafo Government Hospital, Suntreso and Kwadaso SDA Hospital. Items donated includes baby oil, feeding bottles, towels, among others.

The Executive Director for Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation Nana Afia Kobi Prempeh said the donation is line with the two institutions commitment to promote women’s welfare as well as a demonstration of appreciation towards women’s contribution to the socio economic development of the country on the occasion of International Women’s Day observed worldwide on March 8, 2023.

"This gesture is an extension of the celebration of the international women's day, and we are using this opportunity to honor all women and recognize their enormous contributions to the development of humanity".

She commended the Jameson Strategic Consulting for collaborating with the foundation to support the mothers.

She emphasized that, the foundation will continue to contribute to the welfare of women.

"Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation as part of its effort to promote quality health care delivery by promoting the sustainable Development Goal three, which advocates for ‘Good health and well being’, has Health as one of its thematic areas of operation.

"The Foundation continues to undertake various projects and programs aimed at providing services and infrastructures to complement Government’s effort in the health sector. This is to ensure that categories of people such as School children in rural communities, nursing mothers as well as people in the marginalized and underserved communities benefits from basic health needs to improve their well being," she stated.

Nana Afia Kobi Prempeh explained that, Jamerson Strategic Consulting, USA, is a Non-Governmental Organization that shares common vision and principles with Otumfuo Foundation, and hence deem it a privilege to work together in bringing the objectives of the King’s Foundation into reality.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the two entities for the kind gesture. They said the donation was timely. They said the items were urgently needed for the babies.

They appealed to other well-to-do individuals to support the foundation to help more vulnerable in society.