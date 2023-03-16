ECG to embark on nationwide revenue mobilization from March 20

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a massive revenue mobilization exercise that will take place from March 20th to April 20th, 2023.

The exercise is designed to focus on all categories of customers in arrears including State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs).

In a statement chanced on its Facebook page, it noted that the company has faced challenges with revenue collection in the past, leading to frequent power outages and other issues. The company hopes that this revenue mobilization exercise will help it to address these challenges and improve its service delivery to customers.

It noted that special teams will be monitoring the exercise and will apprehend and prosecute customers who attempt to interfere with the exercise or undertake illegal self-reconnection after disconnection.

To facilitate this exercise, the Head office, Regional and District offices of ECG will be temporarily closed during the revenue mobilization period, except for Customer Service Centres, to enable total participation by top management and staff, the statement noted.

The company has urged customers in arrears to pay their bills now to avoid disconnection and payment of reconnection fees.

According to ECG, the exercise is aimed at improving its revenue collection and enhancing service delivery to its customers.

The public is advised to take note of this exercise and make the necessary payments to avoid any inconvenience. The ECG has assured its customers that it will continue to work towards providing reliable and efficient power supply to all.

Read full statement below:

