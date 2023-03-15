Ken Agyapong expressly brought the judge to rule against me — Anas on dismissed defamation suit

Ace Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has described the dismissal of his GHS25 million defamation suit against Kennedy Agyapong MP for Assin Central as a travesty of justice.

In a judgment delivered today, Justice Eric Baah of the High Court dismissed the defamation suit filed in 2018 by Anas Aremeyaw Anas of Tiger Eye P.I against Kennedy Agyapong.

The judge concluded that the documentary "Who Watches the Watchman" was an absolute justification, absolving Mr. Agyapong of any liability.

In response to the court decision, Tiger Eye P. I released a statement indicating that the judgement was an "unfortunate travesty of justice" and "very inimical to the administration of justice and fairness."

It also pointed out that the case had passed through the hands of three judges, with Justice Baah the latest assigned to the case at the instance of Mr. Agyapong.

Throughout the trial, Mr. Agyapong displayed "absolute disdain and disrespect" for the court and Anas' lawyers, according to the statement.

It added that all attempts to cite Mr. Agyapong for contempt of court were unsuccessful.

"Tiger Eye P.I and Anas Aremeyaw Anas remain committed to fighting corruption in Ghanaian society," the statement emphasised.

