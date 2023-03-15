Use modern technology to your advantage – Regional Minister

15.03.2023 LISTEN

The Upper East Regional Minister, Mr Stephen Yakubu, has admonished students of the Bolgatanga Midwifery Training College to use modern technology to research topics that are relevant to their courses.

The Minister was addressing the students at the school’s 17th Matriculation Ceremony at Bolgatanga last Wednesday.

“Some of you get so obsessed with watching movies instead of studies which often makes you acquire strange values which leaves much to be desired,” he said.

He also observed that some of the programmes on social media pollute the students and rob them of their professional ethics.

The Principal of the College, Madam Amalba Christiana, encouraged the freshers to assimilate the core values of the profession, which she itemized as compassion, empathy and integrity.

She also indicated that the school lacks adequate facilities and therefore appealed to philanthropists, corporate bodies, alumni and investors to support them in that regard.

That, she said, would enable them to recruit more students.