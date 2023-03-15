We need a change in the law to reduce number of MPs from 275 to 200 – Afenyo-Markin

15.03.2023 LISTEN

Member of Parliament for Efuttu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, is calling for the number of lawmakers in Ghana’s parliament to be pruned.

He wants lawmakers reduced from 275 to 200 to reduce the expenditure burden on the country.

Speaking at the 2023 GIMPA Law Conference on Wednesday, 15 March 2023, he said “I must say that one critical thing to look at is to put an upper limit on the number of MPs that we must elect each year.

“It is unpalatable that a small country like Ghana with its many financial problems has 275 MPs. In contrast with all its financial muscle, Australia has 151 and 76 senators.

“We need a change in the law to stop the unnecessary expansion in the number of seats in our Parliament. We must reduce the number of seats in our parliament from 275 to 200.”

The Deputy Majority Leader also wants the Council of State to be turned into an Upper Chamber in the house of legislature to be known as the House of Elders.

“I hold the view that Ghana needs an Upper Chamber, it should be known as the House of Elders whose election shall remain non-partisan and whose primary role shall be to moderate the current parliamentary excesses and extreme partisanship,” he noted.

“Thus, the Council of State should be converted into the Upper Chamber of Parliament…I am not suggesting that the current Council of State is not helpful,” he added.