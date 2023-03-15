Gender Policy will build a gender-friendly and secure environment for all - UG Registrar

The University of Ghana has launched a new gender policy aimed at promoting gender equality and inclusivity across all levels.

The policy was unveiled during a ceremony held at the Great Hall of the University of Ghana.

Speaking at the event, the Registrar, Mrs Emelia N.K Agyei-Mensah highlighted the significance of the policy, which seeks to formalize and build upon various measures that the University has taken over the years to create a gender-friendly and inclusive environment for all members of the community.

“This policy has been in the works for a very long time, and seeks to bring together, formalize and improve upon various measures that the University has taken over the years to build a gender-friendly, inclusive and secure environment for all members of the University community,” she said.

She noted that the policy emphasizes equal opportunity, gender sensitivity, and gender balance, and seeks to prioritize equity and equality in all spheres of University life.

The Registrar explains that the policy was developed in line with the United Nations Sustainable Goal 5, which focuses on achieving gender equality and empowering women and girls. Mrs Agyei-Mensah added that the policy is also designed to ensure that all University policies and procedures are mainstreamed with gender considerations.

In her remarks, the Vice-Chancellor stressed the importance of the policy in creating a safe and inclusive environment for all members of the University community, regardless of their sex. She further expressed her gratitude to all those who contributed to the development of the policy, including staff, students, and other stakeholders.

Other speakers at the event delved into the specifics of the policy and how it builds upon previous initiatives undertaken by the University to promote gender equity. The launch was attended by members of the Convocation, staff, and students of the University, as well as alumni and other invited guests.

The University of Ghana Gender Policy is expected to play a significant role in promoting gender equality and inclusivity across the institution and will guide the University in the achievement of gender equity in all spheres of its operations.