With one female student in 1950, women now constitute 50.15% in University of Ghana — UG Chancellor

The Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Mrs. Mary Chinery-Hesse in a speech delivered at the launch of the university's Gender Policy, disclosed that the University now has women leading institutions at the University.

According to her, the Gender Policy formalizes the many conventions and practices in gender equity that have evolved over the years. She also noted the importance of the policy being binding and ensuring all members of the university community are treated equally.

“The Gender Policy is therefore largely a formalized way of bringing together the many conventions and practices in gender equity in the University that have evolved over the years. Today, we celebrate our collective efforts towards the creation of a prosperous community through this launch of the Gender Policy of the University of Ghana. It is important for the University to have such a policy that is binding, and also to have the structures in place to ensure that all are treated equally and that no member of the University community is treated unfairly because of their gender,” said the Chancellor.

Mrs. Chinery-Hesse also noted that the university has made some key strides in advancing gender parity. "The university now has an institution that is led by women, including a female Chancellor, Chair of the University of Ghana Governing Council, Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, Director of Finance, Acting Director of Human Resource and Organizational Development, Directors of Public Affairs and Academic Affairs, and an endless list of women holding the fort in the administration."

She added, “First of all, for the first time in the history of our premier University, we have an Institution that is led by women. We have a first female Chancellor, a first female Chair of the University of Ghana Governing Council, a first female Vice-

"Chancellor, a female Registrar, a female Director of Finance, a female Acting Director of Human Resource and Organizational Development, and female Directors of Public Affairs and Academic Affairs.

“The immediate past Legal Counsel of the University is also a woman, all along with an endless list of women holding the fort in the administration of an excellent educational experience within the walls of our Great University, all appointed on the basis of merit.”

The Chancellor also highlighted that women now constitute 50.15% of the total student population of the university, which is a significant increase from the one (1) female student in 1950.

However, Mrs. Chinery-Hesse pointed out that there are still critical issues of gender that the university needs to address. She noted that female participation in STEM-related programmes and the study of Information Technology is still below par, and the proportion of women in senior academic roles and the voice of women in decision-making at all levels in the university needs to be improved.

“I would like to mention this: underneath these beautiful fruits of gender parity, the University still faces critical issues of gender which cannot be swept under the carpet. Female participation in STEM related programmes and the study of Information Technology is still below par,” said the Chancellor.

Mrs. Chinery-Hesse affirmed the commitment of the university to creating an environment where everyone, regardless of their gender, has an equal opportunity for growth, development and self-realization.

She said, “I affirm the commitment of the University against all forms of gender based discrimination and the forging of an environment where everyone, regardless of their gender has equal opportunity for their growth, development and self-realization.”

The launch of the Gender Policy at the University of Ghana was part of the institution's 75th anniversary celebrations.