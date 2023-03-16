Akufo-Addo expected to attend Atsu’s funeral

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to attend the funeral of the late footballer, Christian Atsu Twasam.

Some football fans will be attending to show their last respect to the former Chelsea and Newcastle winger, Christian Atsu Friday, 17th March, 2023.

The late Christian Atsu will be given a state-supported funeral. Atsu's body will be laid at the State House Forecourt for friends, family and loved ones to file pass. He will be buried at his birthplace at Dogobome in Greater Accra Region.

A thanksgiving service will be held on the State House Forecourt after the burial.

On March 19, 2023, Atsu's family will gather to address other important matters concerning the late footballer.

President Akufo-Addo and other senior government officials are expected to attend the burial, recognizing the contribution Atsu had to Ghanaian football and the country at large.

Christian Atsu passed away after he was trapped in rubles for 12 days after a devastating earthquake of 7.8 on the Richter scale hit Southern Turkey in the early hours of 6th February, 2013 at 4:17 a.m, with epicenter in the Pazarcık district of Kahramanmaras province.