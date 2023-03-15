Visually impaired man arrested for beheading wife at Nkawkaw

A visually impaired man has been picked up by the police in the Eastern region for murdering his wife at Abepotia a suburb of Nkawkaw in the Kwahu West Municipality.

71-year-old Mudor George is said to have beheaded his wife while she was asleep Tuesday dawn after the wife Georgina Mudor threatened to divorce him.

According to sources, George in a heated argument accused his wife of being ungrateful for all that he has done for her when he was not blind only for her to be threatening him with a divorce after he lost his sight.

Police in Nkawkaw who were informed about the incident rushed to the scene to calm tempers.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Holy Family Hospital morgue in Nkawkaw for autopsy whilst the suspect who is in custody is assisting the police with their investigations.

-citinewsroom