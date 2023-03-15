Ghanaians shouldn't expect good roads — Ghana Road Contractors Association

The Association of Road Contractors in Ghana has said Ghanaians should not expect good roads in the next few years.

Chairman of the association, Mr John Afful revealed that it would be difficult for his members to provide the country with quality roads because successive governments have refused to release monies to them to execute the projects.

"You can quote me on this, Ghana should not expect good roads unless there is money readily available for contractors," Mr Afful said in an interview with the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show Nyansapo on Tuesday, March 13, 2023.

According to him, government is currently owing road contractors over GH¢10 billion making it difficult for the contractors to complete the various road projects in the country.

He added that several certificates of work submitted to government for payment were yet to attend to.

Some of the certificates he emphasized were submitted as far back as 2017. This has resulted in some banks threatening to seize property belonging to the contractors.

"Our companies are collapsing, if you go around, our contractors are dying. In the year 2022, what we have on our record – 13 members died and the 13 members, they have companies that have monies with Road Fund and the Ministry of Finance,” he said.

He disclosed that the Ghana Road Fund owes road contractors to the tune of GHC5.9 billion as of October 2022, adding that only GHC54 million out of the debt was paid in December the same year.

Mr John Afful has therefore appealed to the government to release funds to the contractors to save their companies from collapsing.