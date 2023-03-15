Women urged to take key decision making positions in society

A Chartered Professional Administrator and Management Consultant, Madam Safura Mohammed Suraj, has implored women and girls to take up key leadership positions in society to promote equal representation of women and men in decision making positions.

Madam Suraj said, to be able to actively participate in politics and take up key leadership positions in society, women must have confidence in themselves.

She added that politics is not just about belonging to a particular political party but rather it’s about the everyday decisions that "we make in our homes, schools and workplaces."

“Politics is about the everyday decisions that we make, politics is not just about the colours we wear. Your ability put yourself up for leadership roles and your ability to effect changes when things are going wrong is politics,” she stated.

She called on women especially the youth to eschew the widely held perception that politics is a male-dominated field.

Madam, Safura Mohammed Suraj was speaking at the maiden edition of Women in Politics Initiative seminar, organized by MES Foundation at the University of Energy and Natural Resources, Sunyani Campus auditorium last Saturday.

She spoke on the theme, "Augmenting Women’s Political Participation in Ghana."

In attendance were the Bono Regional Minister, Hon. Justina Owusu Banahene and lawyer Charity Dwommoh, CEO of Women Uplifting Women.

The program aimed at inspiring young women to pursue careers in politics and to change the widely held belief that politics is a male-dominated field.