Kennedy Agyapong doesn’t qualify to be president; he lacks manners – Dr Amakye Boateng

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong doesn’t qualify to ascend the highest office of the land, a political scientist, Dr. Kwasi Amakye Boateng has said.

The renowned political science lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) said the aspiring NPP flagbearer lacks manners.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Akoma FM’s evening political show GhanAkoma on Tuesday, March 14, Dr. Amakye Boateng explained that the Assin Central MP’s behavior contradicts the values of the high office as well as the qualities expected of Presidents.

For these reasons, he is asking the lawmaker to forget about his presidential ambition because of his unbefitting character.

"Kennedy Agyapong must forget about his presidential ambitions because he doesn’t qualify to be president. He has sent all his children to school and live outside, yet he is here campaigning to be president.

“Aside that he doesn’t have the moral responsibility to even lead this country because he is on record to have insulted women and expressed unprintable statements about some people, including persons within his own government, so that man is just not serious and he should forget about his presidential ambitions," he remarked.