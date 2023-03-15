Ghana has shifted from food importation to local production – Dr Afriyie Akoto

Immediate past Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie, claims Ghana has now drastically reduced the volume of food it imports from foreign countries.

He noted that Ghana is producing more food locally which is enough to feed the citizens.

Speaking on the Accra-based Asaase Radio Breakfast show on Wednesday, March 15, the aspiring NPP presidential candidate disputed claims that the high prices of food in Accra were evidence of a food shortage.

According to him, there is no food shortage in the country because food is in abundance in the rural areas, which can feed about half of the nation’s population.

"When we came into office, we were importing many foodstuffs, but the evidence now is that we are producing enough locally to feed ourselves and actually exporting. This is something I have always pushed for," he said.

The flagbearer hopeful noted, "When it comes to food prices, you hear people say the prices are too high so there’s a shortage," but to him, "You go out of Accra and realise food is available. Food is available all over the places where it's grown, and they’re grown in the rural areas. Half of the Ghanaian population lives in the rural area, so for them, it’s a banquet."