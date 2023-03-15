I’m looking for someone special to connect with – Lady begins love search

15.03.2023 LISTEN

A young Ghanaian lady identified as Maame is combing on social media looking for someone 'special' to start a intimate relationship with.

She disclosed that she is looking forward for that very special man to start a genuine relationship.

The lady who sent a direct message to Sika Official, a Ghanaian freelance blogger on Twitter, further described herself just to make it easy for anyone to form a picture about her looks and personality.

She is an outgoing type who is adventurous, likes creating content, and is a fan of documentaries, according to the lady.

Maame averred that she is looking for a guy who shares the same traits and is kind-hearted, loyal, honest, and very good in communication.

Someone who can make her laugh and challenge her to give out her best in life, according to Maame, is the one she is looking for, indicating that she is not just looking for a sex partner but someone she can build a relationship with.

She concluded by telling the blogger, “If anyone is interested in getting to know me better, please share my handle with him! Thank you.”