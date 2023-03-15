I can’t retire, I need to return and save Ghana from inept NPP leadership – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has explained why he wants a second term.

The aspiring NDC flagbearer said there is no way he can sit aloof and watch Ghanaians suffer under "incompetent" NPP.

The former President told NDC delegates during a campaign tour of the Bono region that he is coming back to the presidency to save Ghanaians from the incompetent hands of the ruling NPP that has landed Ghana in a ditch.

"I should have retired, but I wouldn't have been able to sleep. Ghana belongs to all of us. "I have children and grandchildren, and if the current inept leadership is allowed to continue, it will destroy the future of the next generation," said the 2020 NDC presidential candidate.

Mr. Mahama expressed optimism that the NDC will win the 2024 general election with him as the party’s flagbearer.

"That is why I want to return and help Ghanaians overcome their current economic difficulties. I believe the NDC will win the general elections in 2024."

In the opposition party’s presidential primaries, the one-time president is facing a former Finance Minister, Mr. Kwabena Duffour, a former Kumasi Mayor, Kojo Bonsu, and one other party stalwart in the flagbearer race slated for May 13.