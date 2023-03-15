NPP Communicator schools 'ignorant' South Dayi MP on National Grand Medal symbol

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi

15.03.2023 LISTEN

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi constituency has clashed with an NPP communications team member, known popularly on social media as General Mohamed Buhari.

The MP was outraged that the symbol on the national grand medal being presented by the President, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to some health workers at a National Honours ceremony possesses the colors and symbols of the ruling party—the red, white, blue, and the elephant symbol.

The NDC MP inferred that the President has changed the nation’s identity.

"Today, this government has made the Elephant, the political symbol of the NPP, our National Symbol so much that it sits on Medals being awarded at a State Event. Even Dr. Kwame Nkrumah didn't change our National Symbols to reflect the CPP cockerel when he declared a one-party state. Sad," he wrote on Twitter.

He continued by listing the "National Symbols of Ghana:

1. Crossed linguist staff and sword on a blue background.

2. A Castle on a heraldic sea with a light blue background

3. A Cocoa Tree

4. A Mine Shaft.

5. A Gold Lion.

6. Black Five Star rimmed with gold standing on the Wreath of Red, Gold & Green colours."

He continued, "Our famed and favourite National Colours of Red, Gold and Green with a Black Star to match have been discarded in favour of the Npp colors of Blue, Red, White and Black. We are being taught very harsh & bitter lessons in governance by this Prez and his Appointees."

This caught the attention of General Buhari, who told the lawmaker about the fact that the said symbol has been around since 1960.

He told him that even the first President of the land, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, was the one who designed it and used by successive governments.

"Unfortunately, NDC is made up of illiterate polling agents and bogus leaders; the grand medal symbol of the elephant and the colors used today at the national honors predate your existence as a human being.

"They were chosen in 1960 by Dr. Kwame Nkrumah. Learn and stop embarrassing yourself," he stated.

Meanwhile, there are four orders in Ghana: the Order of the Star of Ghana, the Order of the Volta, the Medal for Gallantry, and the Grand Medal.

History says they were instituted in 1960 as a replacement for the British honors system that was conferred under the Gold Coast and the Dominion of Ghana.

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor added the controversial Grand Order of the Star and Eagles of Ghana in June 2008.

The Grand Medal is being used for; Honorary Division, Civil Division, Military Division, Police Division, and the Prisons Division.