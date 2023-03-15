Muslim leader slaughter bull as a sacrifice for peace in Bawku

Chief Imam Yakubu Dantani

The Muslim community in Bawku led by the Municipal Chief Imam, Yakubu Dantani on Monday slaughtered a bull.

Imam Yakubu Dantani and his sub-imams organised a special prayer session for the total restoration of peace in Bawku Municipality and its environs.

The Municipal Chief Imam, Yakubu Dantani described the conflict as unfortunate which has devastated everyone in the municipality.

The Chief Imam who led the Muslims in Bawku in Quran recitation lamented that economic and social activities in the Bawku municipal have come to a standstill.

Citing the closure of schools, Banks, SSNIT and other commercial activities, he noted that the town has become a ghost town — a situation that has affected the general well-being of the people.

He expresses worry that the municipal mosque which started three years ago and about 80% complete has also been abandoned due to the conflict.

At the end of the prayers, a bull was slaughtered for divine intervention to restore Bawku to its glory.