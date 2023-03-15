Election 2024: “We need educated persons who can do proper arithmetic” — Mahama

John Mahama, Former President of Ghana

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said the NDC will not repeat the mistakes of the 2016 and 2020 general elections.

He said the NDC will recruit educated persons who can do proper arithmetic at the polling stations during the 2024 elections.

The former President has said he has no doubt that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) would win the 2024 general elections.

“When the time comes, we will take names of polling station agents and I plead that we need educated persons who can do at least arithmetic so that you can decipher what we really got and to ensure the biometric details match the number of papers in a ballot box," he stated.

Addressing party members on his regional tour in the Bono East region, he stated that the NDC will focus its efforts on adequately training polling station agents to compile and send real-time updates on election results.

According to him, the 2024 elections is a do-or-die affair.

“I have no doubt that NDC will win the 2024 elections. So, the vote will be a do or die affair and we will be matching them boot to boot at the polling station.

“It is not about who is older in the party. We need a knowledgeable person who can be trained to undertake the task. You can bring your wards who are educated to be trained for the purpose.

"With that, when voting closes at 5 pm, we will be able to announce our triumph before midnight," the former President emphasised. "We'd get our outcomes. We will not sleep on the evening of December 7th until we have ensured our triumph."