Any day my wife dares to talk back at me, I will send her packing – Man vows

A Nigerian man, identified by his Twitter account as David C. Agbo, has penned down how he will prefer his future wife to act in their home.

The man noted that he is in no way going to allow his future wife to be on an equal level with him.

Agbo stated on microblogging that his wife will be sent packing the moment she questions him.

According to the man, his wife must be prepared to kneel down and apologise to him any time she offends him.

"Any day my wife dares to talk back at me, it will equally be the same day I will send her out of my house. She will go back to her Papa compound straight I cannot marry you with my hard-earned money, and you expect me to be equal with you in my own house, which I used my money to build, not your papa money," he wrote.

Mr. Agbo continued, "She must kneel down and beg me anytime she does something wrong to me, simple."

Mr. Agbo added "She must equally respect me as her lord, just like God commands."