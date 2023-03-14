Let’s get a plan B to manage our economy in case IMF deal stalls – Economist

Economist Prof. Lord Mensah

A Senior lecturer of the Department of Finance at the University of Ghana Business School, Legon Dr. Lord Mensa has admonished government to come up with a contingency plan as it waits to hear from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Late last year, government reached a staff-level agreement with the IMF for a $3 billion bailout.

The government in the last few months has been waiting to secure a board-level agreement from the IMF.

While it is anticipated that the deal will be finalised by the end of March, Prof. Lord Mensah has stressed the need for Ghana to have a 'plan B.'

According to him, this is important to ensure that the country still have the means to manage its economy and set it on a continuous path of recovery and growth even if the IMF deal is delayed.

“Talking about not getting an IMF deal by end of March having a serious impact on the economy, I think that there should be a plan B. If we don’t get the IMF deal by end of March you should have a plan B as an economic manager,” Economist Lord Mensah said in an interview with TV3.

The University of Ghana Business School Professor added, “So for me, there should be a Plan B building up which I know very well that they may also consider. Maybe having an engagement with the Americans, taking advantage of the geopolitical conditions, and ensuring that at least we get support from the country to keep us afloat until we get a deal. For me we shouldn’t rush it we may have to look at the timing, at what point do you want to get an IMF deal?”

As Ghana continues for the board-level agreement, the Managing Director of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva has time and again assured that the fund is keen on providing the necessary support for the country.