Why did you even scrap road tolls in the first place? – Koku Anyidoho quizzes gov’t

A former Deputy General Secretary of the main opposition party, the NDC, Samuel Koku Anyidoho has questioned the motive behind the initial scrapping of road tolls.

Government announced the removal of the road tolls in the 2022 budget statement and economic policy presented by Ken Ofori-Atta, the Finance Minister, before Parliament on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

The Minister, at the time, explained that the tollbooths are doing more harm than good.

He stressed that it is contributing to traffic jams on the main roads, leading to a low productivity rate.

"To address these challenges, the government has abolished all tolls on public roads and bridges. This takes effect immediately after the budget is approved," the Finance Minister said.

He continued, "Our roads need fixing. Our roads are being fixed. It is true that more roads have been fixed and are being fixed over the last five years than any relative period in the entire history of our nation. We even want to do a lot more, and this budget will cater for this. That is why, for decades, government after government imposed and maintained tolls on some public roads to raise funds for road construction and maintenance."

"This is the situation in many countries. However, over the years, the tolling points have become unhealthy market centers, leading to heavy traffic on our roads, lengthened travel times from one place to another, and impacted negatively on productivity. The congestion generated at the tolling points, besides creating these inconveniences, also leads to pollution in and around those vicinities," the minister added.

Mr. Amoako Atta, the minister of roads and highways, also told the nation in an address that the government intends to use the tollbooths as urinals.

However, after several months, the government has finally made a U-turn by reintroducing the tollbooths.

Speaking on the latest development, the CEO of the Atta Mills Institute noted that he doesn’t understand why the government chose to remove something Ghanaians never complained about.

"Honestly, I never understood and still don’t understand why the government scrapped road tolls. Nobody ever complained about road tolls (we are complaining about other issues), because we knew that we needed to be responsible for maintaining our roads. Hmm!!!" read his tweet dated March 14.