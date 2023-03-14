Family of Arabic student killed by 'trigger happy' Police officers demands justice

The family of a young man, who was allegedly shot dead by personnel of the Upper West Regional Police Command, is demanding an unqualified apology from the police service for the murder of their son.

Mr Mohammed Tamin, the Spokesperson for the family, made the demands at a press conference in Wa on the killing of Shahid Abubakar of Dondoli.

Shahid Abubakar of Dondoli, a suburb of Wa, was allegedly shot by some police officers Wednesday, March 8, 2023, between 1930HRs and 2000HRS and died at the Upper West Regional Hospital.

According to the police, Shahid Abubakar was an armed robber, who attempted to escape police arrest and was shot to maim but he unfortunately died.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mr Gabriel Prince Waabu, the Upper West Regional Police Commander, told the media in Wa that the police regretted the unfortunate death of the suspect since he could have given the police vital information to apprehend his accomplices.

He said the victim could have also assisted the police to retrieve arms and ammunition, which the victim and his accomplices used to perpetuate the heinous acts.

But the family of the victim maintained that their relative was not an armed robber who was mistaken by the police for someone else and shot to death.

Mr Tamin indicated that the tag name “IBRAHIM MAN” on Shahid Abubakar's corpse in the mortuary was a clear indication that the police mistook him for an armed robber they were pursuing and shot him.

He explained that the anti-robbery unit had earlier arrested two suspected armed robbers between Naro and Korinyiri, who were leading police to arrest a third suspect around Tanbileju, where Shahid Abubakar was heading.

He said the police upon spotting Shahid Abubakar on his motorbike riding towards the direction of the police, the police shot him in the abdomen and lower right arm.

Mr Tamin also described the act of the police as unprofessional saying, “One would have thought that under Standard Policing Procedures, resort to the use of arms would never be the first option, however, it's becoming evident that our men in uniform are becoming trigger happy.”

He also accused the police anti-robbery unit members of riding the victim's motorbike around town and asked the police to immediately release the motorbike to the family.

“The Interior Minister, IGP, Regional Minister, and the MCE for Wa should constitute an independent committee to probe the matter and any Police officer found culpable should be duly sanctioned,” Mr Tamin demanded.

GNA