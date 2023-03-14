“2024 elections will be a do-or-die affair, boot-for-boot” — Mahama reiterates to party members

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said, the 2024 elections is going to be a do-or-die affair.

According to the former President, the elections will be no playground adding that the NDC would be 'battle' ready.

On Monday, March 13th 2023, as part of his campaign tour to engage delegates of the party ahead of flagbearer race of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on May 13 said the party will police the general elections with 'eagle eyes.'

“Open your eyes at the polling stations like eagles.

“We know that you all have children who have been educated, we want you to release them to us so that we train them five times before we vote. This 2024 election is not a joke, it is boot to boot, it is do-or-die,” he told branch and constituency executives in the Tain and Banda constituency in the Bono East Region.