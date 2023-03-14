We haven’t launched any recruitment portal for any 2023 Census – GSS advises public

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has issued a press release to inform the general public that it has not launched a recruitment portal for any Census exercise this year.

The release has been issued after the attention of the management of GSS was drawn to a portal that has been created by some unscrupulous persons to mislead and dupe the unsuspecting public.

According to GSS, the launched portal claiming it is recruiting new staff for a 2023 Census is fake and must be disregarded.

“These unscrupulous individuals are reportedly promoting the said fake recruitment portal on social media and are misleading/enticing unsuspecting members of the public to pay recruitment fees to them.

“Members of the public are hereby informed that GSS HAS NOT launched any recruitment campaign for any 2023 Census,” parts of the Ghana Statistical Service release on Tuesday, March 14, said.

The release added, “It is important to note that population and housing censuses are decennial, and are, therefore, conducted every ten years.

“As a result, the next census is anticipated to be conducted in 2031 given that the most recent Population and Housing Census (PHC) was carried out in 2021.”

Instead, the Service says it has currently opened a recruitment portal for an upcoming Integrated Business Establishment Survey (IBES) Phase 1 and the Ghana Living Standards Survey Round 8 (GLSS8) which can be accessed via the link https://ibes2023.statsghhub.com.

The Ghana Statistical Service states unequivocally that it has not authorised anyone or any agency to conduct any recruitment exercise on its behalf.

“All GSS fieldwork is always communicated through official channels such as press statements, media advisories or publications on the GSS website (https://statsghana.gov.gh/). Additionally, recruitment for projects is always launched and conducted via the website of GSS, as in the case of the upcomingIBES and GLSS8,” the release added.

Members of the public are hereby cautioned not to deal with anyone except the link provided above.

Meanwhile, the management of GSS has warned that anyone caught in the illegal act of using the name of the Service for fraudulent recruitment operations will be handed over to the Ghana Police Service for prosecution.