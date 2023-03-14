Ketu South records 10 confirmed cases of Measles

14.03.2023 LISTEN

Dr Kwasi Senanu Djokoto, acting Volta Regional Director of Health stated that the Ketu South Municipality has recorded ten cases of Measles.

He did, however, tell the Ghana News Agency on Monday that the introduction of the vaccines was "timely, appropriate, and God sent" in lessening the impact of an increase in the disease's spread.

Dr. Djokoto noted that the region's vaccine program begun today Tuesday, March 14, 2023, with consignments being handed to the Municipal and District Health Directorates for further transit to the various institutions.

He urged parents, particularly nursing mothers, to bring their newborns to hospitals for immunization to make up for missed chances.

Dr. Djokoto praised the media for bringing vaccine scarcity to the forefront, resulting in swift action to avert a national disaster.

There was a vaccine shortage for three childhood killer diseases: Measles, Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG), and Polio, which jeopardized the country's efforts with the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI).

The Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service received the first supply of vaccinations for the three children's diseases on Saturday, and the Ministry of Information announced in a press release that distribution to various areas and facilities had begun.

More vaccinations were expected in the following weeks from a variety of sources, according to the statement.