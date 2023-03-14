Akufo-Addo leads clergy, Diplomat Corps to mark Holy See’s National Day

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday evening joined Catholic priests, religious leaders and the Diplomatic Corps to mark the National Day of the Holy See, hosted by the Apostolic Nunciature, Ghana, in Accra.

The programme coincided with the commemoration of the 10th anniversary of Pope Francis' papacy, a period that has seen him travel worldwide to champion the cause of humanity in varied aspects of life.

President Nana Akufo-Addo said Ghana shared in the aspirations of the Holy See to address the vexed issues of climate crisis, human trafficking, and the promotion of equality for all.

The country also remains committed to the shared principles with the Vatican in upholding the freedom of religion, universal human rights, democracy and the promotion of equality for all.

“Since his pontification on 13th March, 2013, His Holiness, Pope Francis, has promoted fairness and equality amongst nations,” the President said, stressing that he had also preached against discrimination and exploitation.

“His Holiness used his first Easter homily to make a plea for peace throughout the world – specifically mentioning Africa, the Middle East, North and South Korea,” he said.

Archbishop Henryk Mieczysław Jagodziński, the Apostolic Nuncio to Ghana, said the Vatican cherished its long-standing relationship with Ghana.

Therefore, the Holy See would work with the Government in championing the good cause of the people, especially in education, health and service to mankind, he noted.

According to the Apostolic Nuncio, the Vatican currently had established diplomatic ties with more than 180 countries, saying the agenda was primarily to work together to enhance peace and good neighbourliness for the benefit of mankind.

GNA