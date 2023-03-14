La Constance Center for Global Health receives award

14.03.2023 LISTEN

The La Constance Center for Global Health received a recognition award for its extensive social responsibility activities in Ghana.

The Award was presented by the National Council of Ghanaian Associations (NCOGA) of New York at Ghana's 66th Independence Celebration held on Saturday, the 4th of March in New York. The presentation of the award was done by the Ghana Ambassador to the UN, Mr. Harold Adlai Agyeman.

Commenting on the Award, Dr Kwame Aniapam Boafo thanked NCOGA for the award and expressed gratitude to the Executive of NCOGA for supporting the Ghanaian community. He said Ms Rose Ivy Quarshie among others have worked hard and tirelessly towards the sustainability and usefulness of NCOGA.

Dr Aniapam Boafo Founder and CEO of the Center indicated that the La Constance Constance Center for Global is a 501 C 3 Non-Profit Organization duly registered in the US and Ghana whose mission is to use global health to address some of the health inequities particularly in maternal health in Ghana. He said the maternal health indices in Ghana need to be addressed and his NGO is determined to address some of the issues.

Other Recipients of the Awards included Togbe Afede XIV, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Adinkra TV, Prestige Med -Science and Technology Ltd., Mr. Jerry Kwabena Adinkra, K Badu AgroChemical Co Ltd. and PC Richard and Sons.