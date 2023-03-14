2023 World Glaucoma Week celebration begins today

14.03.2023 LISTEN

The 2023 commemoration of World Glaucoma Week started on March 12 to serve as a unique platform to put a spotlight on glaucoma as the leading cause of preventable irreversible blindness worldwide.

Dr Neeru Gupta President of the World Glaucoma Association (WGA) in a statement obtained by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema to ignite global activism, explained that prompt diagnosis and treatment of glaucoma can prevent needless vision impairment.

She noted that regrettably so many are unaware they have the disease or may not have access to much-needed care.

“As the numbers are expected to increase exponentially, it is a growing public health concern that needs more attention and effective eye health systems.

“The active coming together of the international community with colleagues and key stakeholders through events to stimulate awareness, and dialogue is a show of our shared commitment to improving glaucoma care for patients around the world,” Dr. Gupta stated.

She noted that the focus, think global, and act local seek to emphasize that each year, World Glaucoma Week adopts a common theme, which is adapted to local conditions, and yet unifies our efforts.

Dr. Gupta stressed that to be effective, community awareness projects need to be relevant for the general population. “that means they need to be based locally and thus, rely on individuals in each location to be actively involved, adopting the unifying global message into local culture”.

To eliminate glaucoma blindness, the President of the World Glaucoma Association noted that there are several issues that need to be addressed, “Glaucoma usually gives no warning until it is advanced, but the damage it causes to vision is ongoing and could become irreversible.

“Fortunately, for many patients’ treatment can halt the damage. That means the earlier the diagnosis, the more vision there is to save and the less likely the person is to become blind”.

She explained that World Glaucoma Week aims at alerting members of the broader community to the need for regular simple eye checks, which allow earlier detection and, hence, saved sight.

She urged the global community to use both traditional and social media posts to inspire and give some ideas to arrange a project in the neighbourhood.

“This will create a network in which we are all able to motivate and guide one another as we share our goals and strategies.

“By sharing successes, as well as less successful ventures, we are able to learn from one another and be even more effective in reaching our goal; the elimination of glaucoma blindness,” she said.

Meanwhile, Dr Kwame Oben Nyarko Chief Executive of Third Eyecare and Vision Centre has rolled out the 60+ Eye Care Day which is a free comprehensive eye examination - free eye drops, free Blood pressure, and body mass index measurements for people 60 years and above.

He said the centre as part of the 60+Eye Care projects is also offering a 50 percent discount on lenses, spectacle frames, Glaucoma labs, that is, OCT, VFT and Fundus Photography, and fasting blood sugar.

The Third Eyecare and Vision Centre 60+ Eye Care started on Tuesday, March 7th at its centres in North Ridge on the premises of Sunny FM and the Airport Residential Area close to Association International School Opposite the Mirage Residence.

—CDA Consult || Contributor