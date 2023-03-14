2024 polls: We'll train polling agents to get all results by midnight – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said the National Democratic Congress is aiming to collate all the results of the 2024 general elections by midnight of voting day.

Speaking to delegates in Sunyani East and West, Mr Mahama, who is seeking a comeback, said: "Persons selected as polling agents must be vigilant and ensure that all ballot papers are counted and call the party office later and disclose the figures the party secured".

"The figures will be uploaded into the system so by midnight, the party will have all results", he noted.

He said: "All polling agents will be trained".

When he addressed branch and constituency executives on the first day of his campaign in the Bono East Region, Mr Mahama said: “Ghanaians are looking up to us, the NDC, to win power and save them from their present predicament of hardship, high living cost, lack of critical infrastructure in their communities among others”.

Mr Mahama promised to “work hard for Ghana and the people of Ghana” if his comeback bid succeeds.

He charged the executives to own not only his flagbearer campaign but also the 2024 campaign, restating his advice to regional and constituency executives to ensure fairness and transparency in the distribution of party resources and campaign materials to the branches.

“I know you will vote for me, and I thank you all. I will also work hard with you to campaign effectively for our 2024 victory. I will provide the materials and logistics needed, but please let’s send them to the branches when they come. That is where the work is”, he advised.

The aspiring NDC leader also called for a careful selection of competent polling agents and for extreme vigilance to ensure that the ballots are protected until the results are counted and declared.

“Our success at the polls will depend on our work at the polling station,” he said.

