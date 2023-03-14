People think I’m a hookup girl, but I use men for ritual money – Lady confesses

14.03.2023 LISTEN

A 24-year-old lady based in Lagos, Nigeria Lindsey, has got the internet buzzing.

The lady who appears to be a commercial sex worker says she is not.

She claims she is a ritualist.

According to her, she exchanges the fortunes of every man she sleeps with by sending their sperm to a fetish priest.

She added that any ordinary woman who sleeps with the same she had slept with will also experience some physical and spiritual challenges, including spiritual marriage.

In a confession, the lady said she was introduced to the practice by a friend in school and has since, destroyed the lives of over 73 young men who are 22 to 36.

Lindsey claimed she has made a lot of money— established four businesses and bought two cars—and will only think of quitting when she clocks 30 years.

Read her post: I’m a 24-year-old girl. I was tired of being broke so a friend introduced me to a place in Ogun state during my service year where I can traditionally make money. We did it and It’s been working for us. I was initiated into the occult and my assignment is to bring men’s spxxm. I have 4 businesses, 2 cars, and a comfortable rented apartment in Lagos.

Currently, I’m renovating my family house. People think I do hook up and sleep with politicians but no, I go for guys from 22-36 years old. Men are very cheap and getting my sacrificial lambs ain’t even stressful. These men have their wealth and destinies exchanged whenever we have sex.

They’d never make money again no matter how they try. I’ve used over 73 guys if I’m not mistaken. Some of these men’s girlfriends suffer scratches and spiritual attacks in form of “spirit husbands”. Men are not the only ones doing rituals though, girls do too. I’d stop and give my life to Christ once I clock 30. I’m happy I haven’t murdered anybody.