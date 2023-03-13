ASA Savings and Loans Anomabo Business Center organises free health screening for customers

ASA Savings and Loans Limited on Friday, March 10, organised a free medical health screening for clients in Anomabo and its environs.

The exercise was held at the Anomabo Business Center of the Savings and Loans Company.

Speaking on the motive behind the free medical health screening, the Branch Manager for Anomabo Business Center Mr. Addai-Boateng Bediako said it is part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities of ASA Savings and Loans.

On his part, ASA Savings and Loans Area Manager for the Anomabo Business Centre, Mr. Dennis Amofa Adarkwaa added that the exercise is also to mark this year’s International Women’s Day Celebration.

According to him, it is only right since the company strongly supports the businesses of women.

At the end of the free health screening exercise, over 167 customers of ASA Savings and Loans were screened.

Depending on the diagnoses by medical officers that handled the exercise, the beneficiaries were given free medicine.

The customers that took part in the exercise were screened for Hepatitis B, Malaria, blood sugar test, among others.

Every year, the company puts together similar exercises in the communities it operates.