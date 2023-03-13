Nearly 9,500 experts, researchers and business leaders partake in first digital GROHE X Summit on 'Caring for Water'

13.03.2023 LISTEN

GROHE, a leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings has held its maiden GROHE X Summit on the theme; “Caring for Water”.

The three-day summit had nearly 9,500 guests registering to be a part of the programme which had experts and senior GROHE brand representatives sharing first-hand insights on trends that are shaping the future of homes.

On day 1 of the first GROHE X Summit “Caring for Water”, GROHE leadership, experts, researchers, and business leaders came together to discuss the numerous social, economic, and environmental issues society face today.

The first day of the three-day event focused on the question of 'when we call a place home', as well as looking at how 'our homes have evolved and will evolve in the future.' The day was packed with unique insights, inspiring conversations, and exciting discussions.

"Water is the basis of life and our shared passion – and it needs protection, now more than ever”, said Jonas Brennwald, Leader, LIXIL EMENA, as he welcomed the viewers, guests, and experts to the GROHE X digital experience hub.

The first expert to take the stage was Elina Hiltunen, a Finnish researcher, and advisor on future thinking. Her work over the past twenty years has resulted in the analysis that the keys to the future are anticipation, innovation, and communications.

In her keynote address, Elina brought numerous techniques and all her knowledge to the important question of how 'we can anticipate the future to find a better way forward.'

Next at the summit was a discussion of how 'we envision the home of tomorrow.'

A question so fundamental to GROHE’s business and the industry in general that it was discussed by a roundtable of experts: Jonas Brennwald, Leader, LIXIL EMENA; Katrin Franzen-Löhning, Leader Market Research, LIXIL EMENA; Gudy Herder, Futurist; and Steve Collinge, Managing Director at Insight Retail Group.

They discussed trends, consumer behavior, and scientific research on the matter.

Katrin Franzen-Löhning concluded: “There is a higher need for relaxation and conscious me-time; and when we look at sustainability, it’s not a trend any longer. It is really an obligation for all of us. Consumers look for products that save money and water.”

The first masterclass analysed the influence of megatrends on product design

In the event’s first masterclass entitled “Adapted to our needs: Interior Design and Products for new Spaces” LIXIL experts Patrick Speck, Leader LIXIL Global Design EMENA, and Carina Buhlert, Leader LIXIL Global Design Brand Environment, discussed the needs and forces that drive changing consumer expectations.

For GROHE, the megatrends that determine these drivers are urbanization, sustainability, and health and well-being.

In fact, many of the current trends in interior design can be traced back to the workings of these forces. Both Carina Buhlert and Patrick Speck explained that “GROHE tries to reflect a personal and ever-growing individuality and style within its product portfolio, with different finishes, sub-brands, and technological innovations. Through our products, we want to empower that sense of belonging – because in the end home is a feeling.”

To close out the first day of the three-day summit, three Fact Snacks dove into a range of topics: customer relations with Doreen Radis, Leader CRM & Loyalty, LIXIL EMENA; insight-based innovation with Jungbeom Han, Senior Designer LIXIL Global Design EMENA; and new timeless colors and innovative finishes with Benjamin Kraus, Leader Categories, LIXIL EMENA.

In a release, GROHE expressed appreciation to all guests, participants, and partners for making the summit a great success.