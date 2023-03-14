"Be bold enough to call out people engaging in corruption" — Naa Alhassan Andani to Ghanaians

Individuals and organizations have been urged to be bold enough to call out people who are engaging in corruption.

Naa Alhassan Andani, a former Managing Director of the Stanbic Bank, who made the call said corruption was enriching a few and impoverishing many in society.

He said corruption was eroding public good and trust while weakening the country’s democracy.

“Corruption is destroying public good, for the benefit of a few individuals or a small group of people. Religious and political leaders and individuals must, therefore, ensure that we avoid corruption. We should stop glorifying corruption, call out people in corruption and do what it takes to fight it.”

"Spread the word on the fight against corruption and be part of the anti-corruption movement, not only in Ghana but the world,” he said.

Naa Andani was speaking at a durbar in Accra last Saturday to climax the 30th anniversary of the Ghana Academy of Muslim Professionals (GAMP).

He spoke on the topic: “The role of Muslim professionals in curbing corruption in Ghana”.

Present at the durbar were Muslim scholars, representatives of Islamic organizations, public servants, heads of organizations, members of the Diplomatic Corps, leaders of non-profit organizations and members of GAMP.