Mark Ghana Month: Staff of Karpowership observes ‘Wear Ghana Day’

The staff of Karpowership Ghana at the head office in Accra was draped in indigenous Ghanaian attire for work on Friday March 10, as part of efforts to celebrate Ghana Month.

It was all colour, cultural heritage, and motivation as the staff celebrate Ghana’s cultural diversity as a people and our rich food with this year’s event edition.

Activities lined up for the day included the display and patronage of only local foods by staff, storytelling, and playing games of old, i.e Ludu, Owari among others.

In 2018, the month of March was designated by government as the “Wear Ghana Month”; the purpose is to encourage Ghanaians to be nationalistic by promoting locally made clothes and food.

The Human Resource Manager at Karpowership Ghana, Ms. Dorcas Bonney, explained that it’s beautiful to remember who we are and to celebrate our indigenous culture and food, “We saw the need as an organization to celebrate “Wear Ghana Day”. This is to bring staff together away from mundane work activities. To socialize, have fun, and learn more about our diverse cultures while we award our best dressed for the day.”

The winners of the best-dressed awards this year were administrative specialist Michael Sarfo Osei, Project Manager Michelle Hazel, Eunice Dordor, and Dale Akambase Accounting specialist.

The fun-filled event that exuded camaraderie between staff ended with participants cutting a Ghanaian flag-branded cake.

Staff expressed their joy and patted management on the back for such an innovative and all-inclusive event that took them away from their desks for a few hours and as they look forward to a bigger and better edition in 2024.