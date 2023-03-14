Ghana’s problem is lack of integrity among our leaders — Manasseh Azure

Ghanaian Investigative journalist and Editor-In-Chief of the Fourth Estate has said Ghana’s problem is bad attitude.

He said the country’s leaders lack integrity.

“Ghana would crash if President Akufo-Addo commits a quarter of former President John Dramani Mahama’s mess. Ghana’s problem is an integrity problem, a problem with our character," he stated.

Manasseh Azure at the University of Ghana’s 75th Anniversary Public Lecture organized to mark Ghana’s 66th Independence Day anniversary disclosed how corrupt and regressive the country has become. The lecture was on the Theme: “Our Ghana: Reflections on the Core alues of Resilience and Integrity.”

According to him, Ghana cannot defeat corruption and other social issues without integrity. “Without integrity, we cannot defeat corruption. We cannot fight illegal mining when those leading the fight are stealing and selling seized excavators,” he said.

However, Manasseh further suggested among others, one major solution to this integrity issue. According to him, individual commitment to fight corruption is very essential to mother Ghana. He cites an example where he came face to face with financial inducements that could have changed his family’s destiny forever.

“When I was investigating the GYEEDA Scandal that led to the imprisonment of people, the cancellation of contracts, and the savings of hundreds of millions of cedis, I had people who were prepared to pay anything to stop the stories from being published," he stated.