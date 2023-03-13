Prioritising agriculture will help us achieve accelerated growth, create needed jobs for Ghanaians - Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto

Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto has stressed the need for Ghana to prioritise agriculture.

According to him, it is a sure way for the country to achieve needed accelerated growth and create jobs for Ghanaians.

“I strongly believe that prioritising agriculture is a sure way for achieving the accelerated growth needed in the other sectors of the economy and creating the needed jobs for our people,” Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto said on Monday, March 13.

This was at the launch of his campaign for president at the University of Professional Studies, Accra.

At the campaign launch, the former Minister of Food and Agriculture delivered a lecture on the theme; The Future Of Ghana; Transforming Agriculture For The Prosperity Of All.

In his lecture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto said Ghana stands the chance of earning as much as $12 billion per year if the Tree crop Development Authority he initiated during his time as Minister is implemented well.

“During my tenure as the Minister for Food and Agriculture, I initiated the establishment of the Tree crop Development Authority under an Act of Parliament, Act 1010 in the year 2019. The Tree Crop Development Authority (TCDA), established in 2020, seeks to coordinate and promote the development of six tree crops – cashew, rubber, oil palm, coconut, mango, and shea.

“The goal of the Authority is to develop, produce and distribute the selected cash crop seedlings to farmers so as to produce and generate a combined potential of export earnings of between $6 to $12 billion per year after 8-10 years of implementation. At their full development, the additional USD6-12 billion per year in earnings can complement the less than USD2 billion annual earnings from cocoa,” Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto said at his campaign launch.