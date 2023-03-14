Kojo Oppong Nkrumah advises ISD to provide accurate news

The Minister for Information, Honorable Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has launched a website “ghanatoday.gov.gh” to combat misinformation on March 13, 2023.

The website, which is managed by the Information Services Department (ISD), is expected to counter misinformation by providing direct information from the Ministries, Departments and Agencies about the works of the government.

It will also provide facts about the government projects and programmes, full texts of all speeches by heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies, official communications and publications, policies and programme documents to reduce the level of misrepresentations and false news on the internet.

According to the Minister, the newly launched website forms an integral part of the re-organization and retooling of the ISD aimed at equipping the Department to serve more audiences with its work even as the times and media consumption patterns change.

The Minister advised the ISD Media Division to accurately and consistently update the website so that the citizens could quickly access all the facts and the necessary documentation as soon as possible.

“As I have charged you earlier, platforms like this are only as useful as how regularly and accurately you update them. So, work quickly and accurately to ensure that the Ghanaian citizen is reached with all the facts and the necessary documentation as soon as possible. Do not wait until tomorrow. Do it now.

"The Minister further advised the general public to make the most of this essential tool to facilitate their work. “To the general public, reach out to www.ghanatoday.gov.gh if you want to validate the information about government works that you may come across,” he emphasized.