I’ve no issues with Tinubu; I’m only challenging a corrupt electoral system – Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate for the Labour Party in the recent held general elections in Nigeria, has cleared the air about his relationship with H.E. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, according to Mr. Obi, is a man he respects and, as such, has no personal issues with him.

However, Mr. Obi, who has sued the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of Nigeria over an alleged rigged election, maintained that the system must be challenged.

"I have no issues with Tinubu. He is somebody I have so much respect for as a brother and regard as a father.

"I am only challenging the process through which INEC declared him as the President-elect. I have no issues with his declaration as the President-elect," said Mr. Obi.

While speaking in an interview on Nigeria-based Arise TV on Monday, March 13, the Labour Party leader said he will fight to guarantee a new Nigeria to deepen democracy.

"We are committed to a new Nigeria. We must do everything that is right.

"We need to build strong democratic institutions that will teach people what their job requires and what government is all about," he said.