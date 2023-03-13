Abokobi: Stepmother 'cooks' 8-year-old stepson's buttocks with hot water

Ehornam Mattson, an 8-year-old boy living with his father and stepmother, Mrs. Lencia Akompi, aka Maa Yaa in Abokobi in the Greater Accra Region, has suffered the worst treatment of his life at his tender age.

The little child, according to reports gathered by this portal, was forced to sit in hot water by his stepmother.

Ehornam had been complaining of itching inside his buttocks, and in an attempt to treat it, Maa Yaa reportedly took him through the "inhumane" treatment, leaving him badly injured to the extent he cannot sit nor bend.

Ehornam Mattson who cannot sit nor bend down can only lay down flat on his belly before he can eat; his real mother, identified as Florence, told Modernghana’s Isaac Donkor Distinguished in an interview.

Miss Florence, the former wife of Mr. Frederick Mattson, said hardship forced her to allow her two children; all boys, to live with their father and the "wicked" stepmother.

"Due to financial constraints, my former husband, with whom I had three children—a girl and two boys—requested that I bring the boys to stay with him and his wife so he can take care of them.

"I never wanted to agree because I knew the current wife was a wicked woman, but I had no choice because I didn’t have money at the time, so I agreed for them to live with them, where he enrolled them in school around December 2022," she narrated.

Even after inflicting pain on the boy, they (the father and the stepmother) initially wanted to keep it a secret from Florence, Ehornam’s mother, but according to her, something kept prompting her to see her children and after several efforts, she was finally given the address to their school.

"They never wanted me to come closer to the children or even speak to them on the phone. After giving them pressure, the father then showed me the school he enrolled them at, Oyibi, in Accra," she said.

"Upon reaching there, I asked for them, and I saw that my second son, who is 8 years old, couldn’t walk well, so I asked what happened to him, and he told me that he was feeling some itches in his buttocks and notified his stepmother. The stepmother boiled water to be very hot and forced him to sit in it, where his buttocks got burnt and were severely injured," she added in a teary voice.

Sarcastically, she said after confronting the father and the stepmother, they both said the child had fully recovered, even when he was still suffering from the burns and couldn’t sit or bend.

After being denied access by the school’s management to take the children away, Miss Florence said, "I headed to their house after finding out where they were staying, but to them, the wound has been healed, and the boy who can’t still sit or bend is okay."

"I have taken them home and have been treating him with some Gentian Violet and Vaseline," she stressed, adding that her husband only visited once to give them the vaseline.

When asked if she had reported it to the police, she said, "Yes, I have reported it to the DOVVSU (Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit), and they told me to bring a medical report from the hospital where he was treated first, which is Ridge Hospital, but they are demanding GHS 500 from me."

"I couldn’t pay it, so now I can no longer find justice because I am poor," she cried out, calling on Ghanaians to help her get justice for the treatment meted out to her son.

The issue, according to Miss Florence, happened about two months ago, but the wound is still fresh.