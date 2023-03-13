Information Services Department launches news website to combat misinformation

The Information Services Department (ISD) on Monday, March 13, outdoored a news website with the focus on providing up-to-speed information on government activities while dealing with misinformation.

The news website ghanatoday.gov.gh was launched at the Ministry of Information Press Centre by the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

Launching the website, the Minister said the project by the Media Department of the ISD forms an integral part of a re-organisation and retooling programme.

He stressed that it is aimed at equipping the Department to serve more audiences with its work even as times and media consumption patterns change.

“As you may be aware, a significant section of our population now relies on online platforms and other social media platforms for information. It is also important to note that some unscrupulous persons have used many of these portals and social media platforms to propagate falsehood and misinformation. This phenomenon is gradually undermining our democracy.

“The rollout of this website will, therefore, aid the Department in the fight against misinformation by providing direct information from Ministries, Departments and Agencies about the works of Government and becoming a repository of all happenings in government. It will provide facts about Government projects and programmes, full texts of all speeches by heads of MDAs, official communications and publications, policies and program documents to reduce the level of misrepresentations and sometimes outright misinformation online,” Kojo Oppong Nkrumah explained in his address.

The Minister further explained that the news website is crucial now because although the Information Service Department has chalked a lot of successes in the delivery of its mandate in the past, it has now lost some steam.

This he attributed to the inability of successive administrations to equip the Department and the inability of the department to keep up with the ever-changing media landscape and the technology that goes with it.

In response to this difficulty and to make the Department relevant in contemporary times Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said it is why Cabinet has approved a Programme for the Department to undergo vigorous re-tooling and re-organisation to meet the needs of the present day.

In addition to the launch of the news website, there has also been the establishment of a state-of-the-art research department, an ultra-modern Public Relations Coordinating Division, and the Media Division, which has overseen the development of the website.

“All these are geared towards positioning the Department to become a very vibrant institution for the dissemination of authentic information on government in order to keep the public well informed. We expect to complete processes shortly to open up the new Public Education Campaign, featuring the iconic Green and Yellow Vans popular known as ‘Aban Cine’. This will be useful in ensuring that word gets to the last mile about Governance,” Kojo Oppong Nkrumah elaborated.

In his address at the launch of the news website, the Acting Chief Information Minister for the Information Services Department, David Owusu-Amoah bemoaned how misinformation has become common in current times of media pluralism.

He indicated that although his outfit cannot control the phenomenon, it is keen on using its news website to manage misinformation by disseminating news that is not only factual but timely as well.

“We have come very far. As ISD, as the Ministry of Information, we realise we have a challenge. We cannot control news but we can manage it and that is why we have gathered here to manage misinformation. We want to consistently provide news that can be trusted, news that is authentic.

“We are here to launch a website and the major aim of the website is to ensure that we combat misinformation and ensure that people can rely on us for the right information,” David Owusu-Amoah assured.