Killing of soldier: You should have allowed Police to handle situation - National Peace Council tells Military

The National Peace Council has said the Military should have allowed the Police to handle the situation where a soldier, Imoro Sheriff, was killed at Ashaiman in the Greater Accra region, instead of taking the law into their own hands to brutalize the residents.

Speaking on the mid-day news on TV3 Monday, March 13, Executive Secretary of the Peace Council, George Amoh said that the Police have the expertise to deal with situations of this kind hence, the military should have exercised restraints.

He told Martin Asiedu Dartey in the interview when asked whether the Peace Council has issued a statement on this happening, that “We haven’t done that and, the Board has to discuss some of these things before I can come out or the Chairman says something. But coming from a human rights point of view, I think that the Military could have allowed the Police to investigate it.

“Our Police have the resilience and all the strategies to get whoever was involved so I think they should have exercised residents and allowed the Police whose duty it is to arrest people of such nature, those who commit crimes. to do it. The Police have indicated strongly that they have the capacity to do that.”

It has emerged that Imoro Sherrif, the soldier who was killed in Ashaiman Taifa on Saturday, March 4, was stabbed in the left arm.

It had initially been reported that the trooper in the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) was stabbed in the neck following the attack by armed robbers.

“Further investigation has established that suspects Samuel Tetteh and Abubakar Sadick at about 1:45 am on 4th March 2023 attacked the deceased at Taifa Ashiaman in an attempt to rob him of his phone and a backpack,” police said in a statement issued on Sunday, March 12.

“The deceased, however, resisted and struggled with the suspects.

“During the struggle, suspect Samuel Tetteh pulled out a knife and stabbed the deceased in the arm, snatched his phone and bolted leaving the deceased with the knife stuck in his arm.”

This is said to have been confirmed by a pathologist's report after a post-mortem examination conducted on Wednesday, March 8.

“A postmortem examination was performed on the deceased's body on 8th March 2023, after which the pathologist gave the verbal cause of death as exsanguination and laceration of major vessels of left arm consistent with stabbed injury.”

The soldier was laid to rest on Thursday, March 9 at the New Military Cemetery in Burma Camp.

The police led by the Tema Regional Police Command on Sunday, March 12 “visited the family of the deceased and briefed them on the investigations done so far”.

“We wish to commend all police officers at all levels of Command, especially the crack police intelligence and investigation teams as well as the Ashiaman District Police Command for their professionalism and meticulous dedication, working around the clock to unravel this case.”

Six suspects have so far been arrested and they are set to be put before court on Monday, March 13.

-3news.com