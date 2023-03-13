Rich old man arrested for failing to pay tuition fees of all his 20 children

A rich 60-year-old man lands himself in trouble for refusing to educate his 20 children.

The elderly man was said to have been taken into custody by the police in the South Sub-County in Kenya after the 20 children born by different women stopped going to school for their father's refusal to pay their tuition fees.

The man, according to Mr. Felix Kisalu, the Deputy County Commissioner, had more than 100 acres of land and made a lot of money every month. However, he decided not to provide for his family and spent all his money at Ololulunga market.

He will appear in court after being taken into custody by the Ololulunga police by the Children's Department. Mr. Felix stated that he terminated the man's land lease and ordered the money to be distributed to the various schools the children were attending.

The organization has decided to sell all of the old man's livestock and use the money to pay for the children's education.