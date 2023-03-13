My businesses are now being sabotaged under Akufo-Addo’s government – Ken Agyapong

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant, claims that his businesses are under attack as a result of his decision to run for president.

He claims that state institutions are frustrating and intimidating him in his quest to lead the NPP in the 2024 NPP elections.

Kenndey Agyapong, speaking on Kumasi-based Sompa FM, said he will do everything in his power to ensure that the right things are done.

“Let me state it clearly, they cannot use the system to intimidate me. It won’t work. It is so sad for me to make this statement. I operated businesses during all the regimes in the Fourth Republic, but I never went through any of this harassment and intimidation unlike under this Akufo-Addo government that I have been MP for six consecutive terms.”

In 2022, Mr. Agyapong opened up on his presidential ambitions on the ticket of the NPP saying he is the best option as presidential candidate for the party in the next general elections.

He said he will be leveraging on his philanthropism, honesty, love for humanity and most importantly his desire to develop the country.

For Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, any attempt by the NPP to field Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia or former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen will spell doom for the party.

He argued that NPP needs someone like him if it wants to retain power and break the eight-year election cycle jinx.

The vociferous legislator is convinced voters are ready to rally behind him given his traits and personal qualities.

—Citi Newsroom