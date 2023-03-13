First batch of childhood vaccines woefully inadequate; there are over 800 cases of Measles – Paediatric Society

The Paediatric Society of Ghana is urging government to purchase more childhood vaccines because the initial shipment is woefully inadequate.

According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), the first consignment of childhood vaccines, which included Oral polio, measles-rubella, and BCG vaccines, arrived over the weekend and will last for six weeks.

Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director-General of GHS, says by the time the consignment runs out, more would have arrived.

But President of the Paediatric Society of Ghana, Dr. John Adabie Appiah, tells Citi News that it will take about six months to vaccinate all children who missed their vaccination.

“We need to vaccinate a larger population and make sure that the population has herd immunity before we can relax and that will take not less than six months to get to that point so six weeks is woefully inadequate due to the vaccine shortage. There are over 800 cases of measles and this is terrible. The situation is going to get worse so more needs to be done. So, we hope that more vaccines will come in to cover the rest of the year.”

The Ghana Health Service has announced that vaccinations for children will begin today, Monday, March 13. 2023.

Following months of shortage, some childhood vaccines have arrived in the country.

Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye urged all parents to vaccinate their children during a media interview.

“By Monday morning, there will be vaccine available for those who need it. The doses that are available are enough for at least six weeks across the country. So, by Monday, we will start vaccinating all.”

The Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service (GHS) on Saturday, March 11, 2023, took delivery of the first consignment of Measles vaccines, BCG vaccines and Oral Polio Vaccines.

The Ministry of Information in a Facebook post said distribution to various regions and facilities is underway.

The Information Ministry assured that more vaccines are expected in the country in the coming weeks from multiple sources.

The Ghana Health Service has confirmed taking delivery of a consignment of childhood vaccines entreating caregivers to desist from rushing to hospitals for the vaccines.

The GHS said the Ministry of Health has made adequate provisions for the supply of vaccines that will last for the rest of the year and beyond.

The vaccines, according to GHS include BCG, OPV with accompanying devices such as needles, syringes and safety boxes.

