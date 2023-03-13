Vaccination of kids take off today as govt receives first vaccine consignment

Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced that vaccinations for children will begin today, Monday, March 13. 2023.

Following months of shortage, some childhood vaccines arrived in the country over the weekend.

Dr. Patrick Kuma -Aboagye, Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, urged all parents to vaccinate their children during a media interview.

“By Monday morning, there will be vaccine available for those who need it. The doses that are available are enough for at least six weeks across the country. So, by Monday, we will start vaccinating all.”

The Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service (GHS) on Saturday, March 11, 2023, took delivery of the first consignment of Measles vaccines, BCG vaccines and Oral Polio Vaccines.

The Ministry of Information in a Facebook post said distribution to various regions and facilities is underway.

The Information Ministry assured that more vaccines are expected in the country in the coming weeks from multiple sources.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has confirmed taking delivery of a consignment of childhood vaccines entreating caregivers to desist from rushing to hospitals for the vaccines.

The GHS said the Ministry of Health has made adequate provisions for the supply of vaccines that will last for the rest of the year and beyond.

The vaccines, according to GHS include BCG, OPV and Measles with accompanying devices such as needles, syringes and safety boxes.

A statement issued and signed by the GHS Director-General, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, on March 12, said, “the Ministry of Health/Ghana Health Service has just taken delivery of some childhood vaccines that have been in short supply in the country for some time now.”

“The vaccines are free and can be obtained at designated health facilities and all Child Welfare Clinics (weighing centres) across the country. We entreat all caregivers not to rush for the vaccine since the Ministry of Health has made adequate provisions for vaccines for the rest of the year and beyond”, it added.

By Citi Newsroom