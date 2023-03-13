We said we have the men and we are hailing Gold for Oil; Jesus Chris! – Ken Agyapong fires NPP

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kenney Agyapong has lambasted the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) once again over the Gold for Oil policy.

According to him, the policy does not make sense and should not be hailed.

“You think I want to become President so I won’t speak the truth? Does it makes sense that you say you have gold and you are going to use it to buy oil; gold for oil?

“Why don’t you sell the gold, make your money, and go and buy the oil? And you go through a middleman. Me, I didn’t go to school but when it comes to economics I’m up there. I didn’t go to school but simple things that we can do. I’m sorry we have been saying we have the men, we have the men and we are hailing this? We are hailing gold for oil? Jesus Christ,” Kennedy Agyapong shared in an interview on Sompa FM.

The Gold for Oil policy was announced by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in November 2022 following high demand for foreign exchange by oil importers in the face of dwindling foreign exchange reserves which had resulted in the depreciation of the cedi and increases in prices of fuel, transportation, utilities, etc.

To address this challenge, the Vice President in a Facebook post said government has decided to introduce the Gold for Oil policy where it will be trading gold for oil.

“To address this challenge, Government is negotiating a new policy regime where our gold (rather than our US dollar reserves) will be used to buy oil products. The barter of sustainably mined gold for oil is one of the most important economic policy changes in Ghana since independence.

"If we implement it as envisioned, it will fundamentally change our balance of payments and significantly reduce the persistent depreciation of our currency with its associated increases in fuel, electricity, water, transport, and food prices,” Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia explained at the time.