Peter Obi came to help Tinubu fulfil his presidential ambition – Keyamo

A Nigerian Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has revealed that the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the just ended elections, Peter Obi was the gate opener in the life of Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the President-elect of Nigeria.

Keyamo noted that Obi’s emergence as the powerful force in the election was what finally paved the way for Mr. Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

In a tweet, the Minister noted that one thing men of God who predicted a win for Peter Obi in the election never saw was the part that he wasn't going to be president but was just aiding the former Lagos State Governor.

“Indeed, God Almighty raised Peter Obi for a purpose: that purpose was to make Ahmed Bola Tinubu President. Peter Obi was the means to an end, but not the end itself.

“Many Men of God, with the greatest respect to them, obviously missed this part of the visions that they saw about 2023,” read his tweet.

Africa’s most populous nation went to the polls on Saturday, February 25, and elected new leadership who will be steering the country’s affairs after the expiration of Buhari’s administration.

After four days of collation, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Mr. Tinubu, a 70-year-old veteran politician, as the president-elect after he polled 8,794,726 votes in the 2023 presidential elections.

Tinubu clinched the victory over other close contenders: the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Atiku Abubakar; the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi; and the New Nigeria Peoples Party candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The three leading presidential candidates won 12 states each while Kwankwaso claimed only Kano State.