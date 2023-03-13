Gov’t remains committed to ensuring the prevention, control of non-communicable diseases - Health Minister

Globally, more than 500 million persons are living with diabetes of whom the majority reside in low-and middle-income countries.

This number is projected to increase by 80 percent by 2045 if nothing is done to address the risk factors and drivers of this disease. In Africa, 24 million adults are currently living with diabetes, with that number predicted to swell by approximately 130% to 55 million by 2045.

In 2022 alone Diabetes mellitus accounted for over 600,000 deaths on the continent of Africa, and is forecasted to become one of the leading causes of death by 2030.

Here in Ghana, similar epidemiological trends are reflected with approximately 7.5% of adults having Type-2 Diabetes (T2D).

Currently, in Ghana, 2.4 million people live with diabetes.

Minister Of Health, Hon Kwaku Agyeman Manu speaking at the WHO- MOH collaboration spotlight on Diabetes in Ghana on the theme, "Promoting Partnerships For Diabetes Prevention and Control" in Accra said Ghana remains committed to ensuring the prevention and control of non-communicable diseases.

In Ghana, there have been efforts to address the diabetes burden through policies and programs. The National NCD Policy and strategy clearly provide policy guidance and outlines strategies to prevent and control diabetes in the country.

"In April 2022, Ghana hosted the International strategic dialogue on NCDs and the SDGs, to raise the priority accorded to NCDs. Ghana signed on to the Global NCD compact to accelerate efforts toward achieving SDG 3.4 and 3.8. Furthermore, the President of Ghana chaired the first gathering of Heads of State and government on NCDs at the UN General assembly to begin a global conversation about the urgent need to address NCDs. This important meeting was hosted by Mayor Bloomberg, the WHO NCD ambassador, and attended by the Director General of the WHO and other Heads of State".

Emphasising that, the challenges of Noncommunicable diseases prevention and control is a herculean task that requires the support of various partners and stakeholders.

To accelerate progress on diabetes and other NCDs, Dr. Francis Kasolo, WHO Country Representative said, WHO has developed the Global Diabetes Compact which aimed at reducing the negative impacts of the disease, and ensuring that everyone living with diabetes has access to equitable, comprehensive, affordable, and quality treatment and care.

"For the first time ever in May 2022, WHO Member States supported the creation of global targets for diabetes, as part of recommendations to strengthen and monitor diabetes responses within national Noncommunicable Diseases(NCD) programmes. To help achieve these global targets for diabetes, the WHO and World Diabetes Foundation (WDF) have agreed to develop and implement a joint integrative project in two African countries.

The two countries chosen are Ghana and Uganda. The former because of its implications for the fight against NCDs and the government of Ghana has demonstrated a strong commitment to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda of the SDGs and the ongoing NORAD project. The second, is Uganda, because of WDF's previous support activities in the country.

Dr. Francis Kasolo stated that there is an urgent need for increased access to diagnostic tools and to determine the true extent of NCDs and Diabetes through the planned STEPS survey if we are to appreciate the true burden of this condition in Africa.

He noted that today's diabetes spotlight event organised with the support of the World Diabetes Federation will further strengthen the ongoing National efforts to address NonCommunicable Diseases and specifically diabetes prevention and control by leveraging strategic documents such as the Ghana NCD Policy and Strategy.

He commended the Ministry of Health and the Government of Ghana on their efforts to address Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD); adding that WHO is committed to full support to improving diabetes care in Ghana.

On her part, Mrs. Esi Denyoh speaking on behalf of the Diabetes Association of Ghana urged Ghanaians to maintain a healthy diet, do regular exercise, avoid smoking and limit alcohol consumption.

This she said will go a long way in preventing individuals from developing Type 2 diabetes and other NCDs.