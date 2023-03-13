Role of church in development cannot be underestimated – Rev. Wengam

The Reverend Dr Stephen Yenusome Wengam, General Superintendent of Assemblies of God Ghana, said the church deserves commendation from society for its role in national development.

He said aside from providing spiritual support to the country, the church had played major roles in building educational and health facilities, among other interventions, geared towards improving the lives of the citizenry.

Rev. Dr Wengam was speaking at the Fifth Greater Accra East Regional Council Meeting at the Assemblies of God Retreat and Resort Centre, Shai Hills, near Tema.

The church also had lots of its members using their skills and knowledge to help build Ghana, he said, and that it was about time the country respected and appreciated its efforts.

He noted that not all churches mismanaged their offerings, most of which were used for development purposes.

“I dare say take the church out and this country will come to a halt.”

Rev. Dr Wengam said it was time Ghanaians, especially Christians, subjected themselves to Holy Spirit to enable them to walk in integrity.

“Infusion of holiness in one's moral fiber will help reduce corruption and other unacceptable behaviours in the country,” he said.

GNA