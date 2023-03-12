Earth tremor hits Jamestown, High Street, Ridge

An earth tremor of a 2.8 magnitude on the Richter Scale has hit Jamestown, High Street, Ridge and its environs at 0900 hours in the Greater Accra Region on Friday March 10.

A statement signed and issued by Isaac Kuuwan Mwinbelle, Acting Director-General of the Ghana Geological Survey Authority, said the recorded magnitude was indicative of the extent of the tremor, and that it was a minor one with low damage expectations.

It said the tremor was a natural occurrence and, therefore, difficult to predict.

However, it said the Authority was committed to continuously monitoring the events and informing the public appropriately to ensure public safety and minimise risk.

The Authority would educate, sensitise and crate public awareness, and how people should respond during earth tremors, it said.

The statement urged the public to remain calm and go about their normal daily activities.

GNA